FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE credit card unit Synchrony makes muted debut on NYSE
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

GE credit card unit Synchrony makes muted debut on NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s credit card unit, Synchrony Financial, made a muted debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday as investors remained ambivalent about a consumer-led U.S. economic recovery.

Synchrony, the largest provider of private label credit cards in the United States, raised $2.88 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering of the year so far.

Synchrony’s shares touched a high of $24 before slipping to $22.75, just below the offer price of $23 per share.

The sale of the business is part of GE Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt’s plan to exit the North American retail finance sector and slim down GE Capital, whose problems during the financial crisis threatened to bring down the whole company. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.