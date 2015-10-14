FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Synchrony Bank seeks arbitration of fitness club credit dispute
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 14, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Synchrony Bank seeks arbitration of fitness club credit dispute

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Claims in a proposed class action accusing JPMorgan Chase and Synchrony Bank of letting a Washington D.C. fitness club make unauthorized charges against hundreds of the banks’ customers must be decided in arbitration, lawyers for Synchrony told a federal judge.

In a motion last week, the lawyers argued that the named plaintiff in the case, Valerie McMullen, is bound by an arbitration clause in her account agreement with Synchrony Bank, which is “fully enforceable” under U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MqkBCC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.