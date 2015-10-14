Synchrony Bank seeks arbitration of fitness club credit dispute

Claims in a proposed class action accusing JPMorgan Chase and Synchrony Bank of letting a Washington D.C. fitness club make unauthorized charges against hundreds of the banks’ customers must be decided in arbitration, lawyers for Synchrony told a federal judge.

In a motion last week, the lawyers argued that the named plaintiff in the case, Valerie McMullen, is bound by an arbitration clause in her account agreement with Synchrony Bank, which is “fully enforceable” under U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

