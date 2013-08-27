FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Oil Sands says Syncrude coker turnaround completed
August 27, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian Oil Sands says Syncrude coker turnaround completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A coker at Syncrude’s northern Alberta oil sands project is back in operation after the completion of maintenance work that started in June, Canadian Oil Sands <COS.TO, the largest shareholder in Syncrude, said on Tuesday.

“Canadian Oil Sands today announced that the turnaround of Coker 8-1 has been completed and the unit is back in operation,” the company said in a statement.

Syncrude’s month-on-month production was down 17 percent in July, partly as a result of the coker turnaround, and tighter supply has helped support synthetic crude prices in recent months.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September delivery settled at $2.25 per barrel above the West Texas Intermediate benchmark on Tuesday, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.

That compares with a settlement price of $2.75 per barrel above the benchmark on Monday.

