Syncrude takes damaged unit down for 30 days
March 9, 2012

Syncrude takes damaged unit down for 30 days

CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 (Reuters) - A processing unit at the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands plant that was damaged by a minor fire last week will be down for repairs for a month, forcing the operation to push back scheduled maintenance of similar unit, the venture’s largest interest owner said on Friday.

Syncrude had hoped Coker 8-1, which turns 100,000 barrels a day of crude from the oil sands into refinery-ready light synthetic oil, could be restarted quickly after a controlled shutdown, said Siren Fisekci, spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which owns 37 percent of the operation.

It was determined, however, that crews will now have to “decoke” the reactor, which is expected to take about 30 days, she said. That will require a scheduled 45-day outage of another coker, 8-3, which also has a capacity of 100,000 bpd, to be pushed back past April, Fisekci said.

