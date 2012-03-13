Outage shift lifts Syncrude's April oil outlook

CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 (Reuters) - Syncrude Canada Ltd has raised its production forecast for April, and cut its outlook for March, after pushing planned maintenance on a major processing unit beyond next month, market sources said on Tuesday.

Syncrude will produce 4.7 million more barrels of crude in April than previously forecast, but it cut March production by 2 million barrels to accommodate an unplanned 30-day outage of a similar unit, known as a coker, the sources said.

A spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, Syncrude’s largest interest owner with 37 percent, declined to comment on monthly production forecasts