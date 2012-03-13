FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Outage shift lifts Syncrude's April oil outlook
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 6 years ago

Outage shift lifts Syncrude's April oil outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 (Reuters) - Syncrude Canada Ltd has raised its production forecast for April, and cut its outlook for March, after pushing planned maintenance on a major processing unit beyond next month, market sources said on Tuesday.

Syncrude will produce 4.7 million more barrels of crude in April than previously forecast, but it cut March production by 2 million barrels to accommodate an unplanned 30-day outage of a similar unit, known as a coker, the sources said.

A spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, Syncrude’s largest interest owner with 37 percent, declined to comment on monthly production forecasts

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.