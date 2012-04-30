FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syncrude's coker turnaround to start in early May
#Market News
April 30, 2012

Syncrude's coker turnaround to start in early May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 (Reuters) - A planned 60-day maintenance turnaround on Coker 8-3 at Syncrude Canada Ltd’s oil sands operations will begin in early May, the project largest shareholder said on Monday.

The shutdown of the coker is expected to reduce Syncrude’s production of light synthetic crude by about 100,000 barrels per day.

Marcel Coutu, chief executive of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd , which holds a 37-percent stake in Syncrude, said output at the northern Alberta project has averaged between 360,000 and 375,000 bpd since April 11.

