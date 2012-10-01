Syncrude to work on extending life of Alberta oil sands mine

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Syncrude Canada Ltd, a Canadian oil sands company that counts Suncor Energy Inc and Nexen Inc as partners, will start a project that may extend the life of its Mildred Lake mine in Alberta by about a decade.

Construction and spending would start in the next 10 years, said Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which has the largest stake in Syncrude and speaks about operational issues for the partnership.

Syncrude is one of the two largest Canadian oil sands mining and synthetic crude processing operations, with a capacity of about 350,000 barrels a day.

Its other partners are Sinopec, JX Holdings Inc unit Mocal Energy and Murphy Oil Corp.