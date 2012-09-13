Syncrude unit outage to reduce Sept output-source

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The outage of a steam generator at Syncrude Canada Ltd’s Aurora mine will reduce September synthetic crude output by 500,000 barrels, a source familiar with the operations said on Thursday.

The unit is used in the separation of bitumen from sand at the Northern Alberta oil sands operation, which produced 359,500 barrels a day in August.

Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which has the largest stake in Syncrude and speaks about operational issues for the partnership, has declined to comment on outage.