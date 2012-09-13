FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syncrude unit outage to reduce Sept output-source
September 13, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Syncrude unit outage to reduce Sept output-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The outage of a steam generator at Syncrude Canada Ltd’s Aurora mine will reduce September synthetic crude output by 500,000 barrels, a source familiar with the operations said on Thursday.

The unit is used in the separation of bitumen from sand at the Northern Alberta oil sands operation, which produced 359,500 barrels a day in August.

Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which has the largest stake in Syncrude and speaks about operational issues for the partnership, has declined to comment on outage.

