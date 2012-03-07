FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syncrude processing unit remains shut after fire
March 7, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 6 years

Syncrude processing unit remains shut after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 (Reuters) - A major processing unit at the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands plant remains shut down following a fire last week and there is no word yet when it might restart, a spokeswoman for the venture’s largest stakeholder said on Wednesday.

Coker 8-1, a 100,000 barrel a day unit at Syncrude, was shut after a blaze on Friday. It turns bitumen from the oil sands into light synthetic crude.

Siren Fisekci, a spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd , said the company will issue a press release on expectations for the unit only if the outage appears to be long enough to affect its production targets for the year.

