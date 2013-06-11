Syncrude Canada to cut output by 2.8 mln bbls in July -sources

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 (Reuters) - Light synthetic crude production from Syncrude Canada Ltd will be cut by 2.8 million barrels in July as a result of a coker shutdown, two market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Syncrude said on Monday a coker at its northern Alberta oil sands project would be shut for maintenance for the next 50 days.

The news pushed the price of light synthetic crude from the oil sands to the strongest level since September 2012.

The project has produced 41.7 million barrels this year to date, according to data from Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in Syncrude.

A spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands declined to comment.