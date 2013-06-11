FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syncrude Canada to cut output by 2.8 mln bbls in July -sources
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 9:17 PM / in 4 years

Syncrude Canada to cut output by 2.8 mln bbls in July -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 (Reuters) - Light synthetic crude production from Syncrude Canada Ltd will be cut by 2.8 million barrels in July as a result of a coker shutdown, two market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Syncrude said on Monday a coker at its northern Alberta oil sands project would be shut for maintenance for the next 50 days.

The news pushed the price of light synthetic crude from the oil sands to the strongest level since September 2012.

The project has produced 41.7 million barrels this year to date, according to data from Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in Syncrude.

A spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.