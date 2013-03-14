COMMENT: Syndicates need to seduce investors too

LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Bankers have little to hide behind for the badly executed deals for Swedish bank Stadshypotek and Triple A sovereign Luxembourg this week.

If peripheral issuers, including the first Italian corporates since the country’s elections, can get deals away with billion euro order books, there can be no excuse for getting transactions for some of the best European credits so wrong.

That is the job of the lead managers, who are hired for their expertise and market judgement.

Stadshypotek’s covered bond transaction was cringe-worthy compared to CaixaBank’s text-book execution despite its lower rating and Spanish domicile.

The EUR2.7bn order book for Caixa’s Cedulas deal allowed guidance to be tightened to 210bp over mid-swaps from 220bp for a EUR1bn print that went as smoothly as the issuer could have hoped for.

Top-notch Stadshypotek, which should have flown off the shelf, instead had to widen guidance to mid-swaps plus 15bp from high single digits to drum up enough interest - a rare, possibly unprecedented, move in this asset class.

And then there was Luxembourg. The Grand Duchy failed to print the EUR1bn-EUR1.5bn deal it was aiming for after demand only reached just over EUR800m at mid-swaps plus 8bp area.

In the end, it settled for a EUR750m transaction at that same spread level, but now faces the prospect of having to revisit the market.

On a day when Ireland issued its first new benchmark bond since its bailout in 2010, notching up a EUR12bn order book along the way, Luxembourg is not a good result.

SPOOFING INVESTORS: THE FINE BALANCE

It’s all very well to say that Triple A issuers need to rethink their pricing targets after the event, but that should have been just the thing the banks were advising before pulling the trigger.

Higher rated issuers across all sectors have been offering a decent premium - at least when deals have been first announced - to build up interest in their transactions.

How else are they going to compete with the likes of the 6.625% yield that corporates like Fiat are offering, not to mention the 7.875% yield offered by Telecom Italia.

Only two weeks ago, market players said Telecom Italia would have to pay as much as 9% for its hybrid, following a downgrade by Moody’s and the subsequent shock of the Italian election stalemate.

That proved wrong. An order book of EUR3.4bn enabled the company to print the EUR750m 60NC5 hybrid at 7.875%.

It’s not as if there hasn’t been enough evidence of the “investor hunt for yield” these past few weeks in spite of the Italian election shocker, and especially as investors are more exposed to interest rate risk on these low yielding borrowers.

A Triple A rated issuer shouldn’t have to pay over the odds, but there is a skill in “spoofing” investors by making them think they are missing out.

The theory is to offer them a bit more than they expect, even if it’s a couple of basis points, and then lower that as orders flow in.

It’s not always as simple as that, and markets can turn suddenly without any warning - but that’s the general rule.

MUSCLING IN

Some market players will jump on this setback to set themselves apart from the pack.

“We turn down deals all the time,” said one syndicate official. “Difficult markets like this are a good opportunity to differentiate yourself.”

And the bottom line is that funds have cash - some say the average cash pile is 10%.

Senior bank supply is sharply lower on last year, as is that in covered bonds. Corporate supply is also way down on last year, while redemptions are plentiful.

The main beneficiaries of this cash, therefore, are likely to be higher yielding assets: bank capital, hybrids and high-yield.

Bankers are working on potential Contingent Convertible (CoCo) instruments as well as Tier 1 hybrids that are expected to hit the market over the next two quarters when there is greater clarity on regulation, and high-yield is on fire. The market has even just seen its first euro-denominated PIK toggle.

MAKE A STAND

Should Stadshypotek have offered a couple of basis points more at the outset? Most definitely. The result would have probably been very different, but instead the issuer and the lead managers have been lambasted.

Stadshypotek does not have a record for highly aggressive pricing like some banks such as Santander.

”These days there’s usually one lead manager that directs pricing,“ said a syndicate banker. ”If three of the other lead managers agree that the price is too aggressive, they have some power, but in most cases it’s just one banker that will have to decide whether or not to go ahead despite their misgivings.

“It’s sad to see an issuer like Stadshypotek wreck the market for the sake of 2bp. There are a lot of angry banks out there that will be affected by Stadshypotek’s reckless decision.” (By Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers)