Pre-sold sterling RMBS signals shift to "club-style" execution

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - A recent wave of pre-placed UK securitisations has spurred worries that the sterling RMBS market is rapidly becoming an exclusive club open to just a handful of investors.

The sector saw the most notable “club-style” trade earlier this month, when Cerberus Capital Management opted to sell most of its blockbuster £6.2bn Granite deal ahead of syndication.

The issue drew a flurry of demand, as investors clamoured to get what little was left from the biggest European RMBS since the crisis.

While pre-placing Granite was viewed as necessary by most in the market, a growing number of UK issuers have begun using the same strategy for much smaller trades in recent months.

Some have pegged this on jitters around sterling, which has been battered of late by worries that the UK may vote to exit the European Union in an upcoming June referendum.

But others say the popular execution model has deeper roots and could linger long after the Brexit question is settled - with deep implications for the liquidity-squeezed market.

“Whilst I understand investment banks wanting to minimize risk, I‘m not sure there’s a long-term future in doing deals this way every time,” said Andrew Dennis, ABS investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

“They’re not going to expand the investor base like this.”

GROWING PRESSURE

The difficulty of sourcing buyers in the relatively small universe of sterling structured credit has been a long-standing struggle for issuers across the securitisation market.

But nowhere has this been more pronounced than in the rapidly expanding RMBS sector, where issuance has roughly quadrupled over the last few years.

As Dutch issuance has subsided, the UK’s share in the market has grown from the equivalent of roughly 5bn in 2013 to around 22bn in 2015, according to a Prytania Group market note this month.

In 2016, UK RMBS accounts for about 85% of European issuance year-to-date, a surge in supply that has helped popularise pre-placement as issuers compete for the dozen or so sterling buyers with cash to spend.

Now, with turbulence ahead of the Brexit vote, some investors have pulled away from UK sterling risk, making it even more difficult to execute deals.

This has put further pressure on syndicate banks to lock in key investors and ensure deals are covered before they even hit the public market.

Kensington Mortgages provided the latest example of this when it brought its Finsbury Square 2016-1 deal to market last week, with the whole £299.2m senior tranche already sold.

Part of the Double As were also placed ahead of public syndication.

The deal is Kensington’s third club-style trade since December.

“I don’t think this is Brexit-specific,” said one syndicate banker. “Sterling market conditions are tricky and the investor base can be, at times, quite fickle.”

“I think the number one thing for issuers is certainty of execution. And having some element of pre-placement definitely helps.”

SHUT OUT OF THE CLUB

Most agree that securing interest before public syndication is appropriate in deals like Granite, where the scale would otherwise overwhelm the market.

Similarly, it may be necessary in trades that test emerging asset classes, like Funding Circle’s marketplace lending securitisation - the first such deal in the European market.

“It’s about anchoring the deal - both from a demand point of view and a price point of view,” said Rob Ford, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management.

“Where it’s appropriate, it would be a dereliction of duty to not firm up some pre-interest before you put the deal out in the public domain.”

But too much reliance on club-style placement risks discouraging potential new buyers from entering the market, preventing an expansion in the sector’s woefully thin investor base.

Dennis noted that the exclusive approach to syndicating deals only works to discourage the integration of the securitisation sector into the broader, more liquid fixed income market.

“This is a trend that is heavily taking away from that,” he said.

“Our preference would be for deals to be done the way they are done in pretty much every other market - you put a deal on the screens and let people process it normally.” (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker.)