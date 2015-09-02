FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeant to buy ophthalmic surgical device maker Synergetics
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Valeant to buy ophthalmic surgical device maker Synergetics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc agreed to buy surgical device maker Synergetics USA Inc, its eighth acquisition this year.

Valent said on Wednesday it would commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Synergetics for $6.50 per share, a premium of 48 percent to Synergetics’ Tuesday close on the Nasdaq.

Shares of Synergetics, which makes surgical devices for ophthalmology and neurosurgery, were trading at $6.68 before the bell.

At $6.50, the offer was worth about $166 million based on Synergetics’ diluted outstanding shares as of April 30.

The acquisition, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, is aimed at expanding the Bausch + Lomb’s business, the company said. Valeant bought the company for $8.7 billion in 2013.

The Synergetics offer comes less than two weeks after Valeant bought Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which makes a controversial new drug to treat low sexual desire in women, for about $1 billion.

Synergetics shareholders will receive additional cash payments of up to $1 per share if certain sales milestones are reached after the transaction closes, Valeant said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.