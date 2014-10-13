FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steris Corp to buy Britain's Synergy Health for $1.9 bln
October 13, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Steris Corp to buy Britain's Synergy Health for $1.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Medical Technology provider Steris Corp said it offered to buy British sterilisation services provider Synergy Health for about $1.9 billion in cash and stock to expand its footprint in Europe.

Steris said it would set up a new company to undertake the acquisition. It offered to pay Synergy Health shareholders 439 pence per share in cash and 0.4308 shares in the new company.

Synergy shareholders are expected to hold 30 percent stake in the new company, while Steris stockholders will hold the remaining 70 percent.

The new company is expected to have a combined revenue of about $2.6 billion and employ about 14,000 people in 60 countries, the two companies said. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)

