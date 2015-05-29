FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Synergy Health, Steris to contest US FTC decision to block deal
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 6:48 AM / 2 years ago

Synergy Health, Steris to contest US FTC decision to block deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - British sterilisation services provider Synergy Health Plc, which is in the process of being acquired by U.S. medical tech company Steris Corp, said the two companies would contest the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the proposed deal.

“We are very disappointed by the FTC’s decision to impede this transaction and intend to vigorously challenge their claims in court,” Synergy Health Chief Executive Richard Steeves said in a statement.

Steris said in a separate statement on Friday that the companies had not yet seen the FTC announcement or formal complaint, but welcomed a full judicial review of the competitive effects of the combination. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.