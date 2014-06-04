FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overseas contracts boost Synergy Health's profit
June 4, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Overseas contracts boost Synergy Health's profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Synergy Health Plc, a provider of sterilising services and pathology tests, reported a 13 percent rise in full-year profit as it saw an uptick in contracts from the United States.

The company, which sterilises surgical gowns and surgical instruments and provides laboratory services to hospitals and surgery centres, said pretax profit rose to 42.9 million pounds ($71.8 million) in the year ended March 31 from 38 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue grew by 5.3 percent to 380.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

