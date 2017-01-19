FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug
January 19, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 7 months ago

Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). (bit.ly/2k5wNlA)

CIC is a type of gastrointestinal disorder where individuals have difficult and infrequent bowel movements.

The once-daily tablet, plecanatide, is the company's first to win regulatory clearance.

The drug is also being evaluated to treat patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Synergy's plecanatide is expected to generate peak sales of $348.8 million by 2021, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Dipika Jain Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

