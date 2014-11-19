FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Synergy Pharma constipation drug succeeds mid-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fix spelling of opioid in paragraph 1)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug for opioid induced constipation was found safe and effective in a mid-stage trial.

Data from the trial testing the drug SP-333 showed statistically significant improvement in spontaneous bowel movement during the fourth week of the treatment period, compared with a placebo, the company said on Wednesday.

The New York-based company’s shares were up 10 percent in premarket trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
