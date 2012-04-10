FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian vodka firm Synergy 2011 net profit up 6 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 10, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 6 years

Russian vodka firm Synergy 2011 net profit up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian vodka producer Synergy reported on Tuesday a 6 percent rise in 2011 net profit due to lower financial costs.

Net profit rose to 1.66 billion roubles ($56 million) from 1.57 billion roubles in 2010 on the back of a 19.3 percent increase in revenues to 25.2 billion roubles, Synergy said.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3 percent to 3.24 billion roubles due to a number of one-off items, including expenses related to licensing, expansion of its distribution team, marketing and a higher social tax, the company said in a statement.

Net financial expenses decreased 12 percent to 665 million roubles, while commercial costs were up 29 percent. ($1 = 29.6525 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.