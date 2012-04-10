Russian vodka firm Synergy 2011 net profit up 6 pct

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian vodka producer Synergy reported on Tuesday a 6 percent rise in 2011 net profit due to lower financial costs.

Net profit rose to 1.66 billion roubles ($56 million) from 1.57 billion roubles in 2010 on the back of a 19.3 percent increase in revenues to 25.2 billion roubles, Synergy said.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3 percent to 3.24 billion roubles due to a number of one-off items, including expenses related to licensing, expansion of its distribution team, marketing and a higher social tax, the company said in a statement.

Net financial expenses decreased 12 percent to 665 million roubles, while commercial costs were up 29 percent. ($1 = 29.6525 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)