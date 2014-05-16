BRIEF-Synergy Health to buy Bioster SPA for 29 mln eur

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Synergy health - acquisition

* Synergy health plc - acquisition of bioster spa and associated companies

* Synergy health plc - for a cash consideration of eur 29.0 million (£23.6 million)on a cash and debt free basis.

* Synergy health plc - acquisition will be funded out of synergy’s existing debt facilities. Completion mechanics are expected to be fulfilled in next few days.

* Synergy health plc - acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in current financial year. Source text for Eikon: