BRIEF-Synergy Health FY adj. pretax profit rises to 54.7 mln stg

June 4 (Reuters) - Synergy Health Plc

* FY adjusted pretax profit 54.7 million stg versus 49.5 million stg year ago

* FY reported revenue growth of 5.3 pct. Underlying revenue growth, excluding currency effects, of 4.1 pct

* Fy adjusted operating profit 2 margin increased by 50 basis points to 16.1% (2013: 15.6 pct)

* Total dividend up 10 pct,emphasising strong free cash flow and confidence in our outlook

* Begin new fiscal year implementing 48 mln stg of new work over next 18 months, which will steadily raise synergy’s growth rate

* In short to medium term we expect to see a 0.5 pct reduction in operating margins

* Bid books and bid conversions that will ultimately drive top-line growth