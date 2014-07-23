FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synergy Health first-quarter revenue slips 1.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 23, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Synergy Health first-quarter revenue slips 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Synergy Health Plc :

* Q1 revenue fell 1.1 percent to 95.6 million stg

* Underlying trading, excluding currency effects, for three months to 29 June 2014, has been in line with board’s expectations

* Revenue at 99.1 million stg for three months to 29 June 2014, 2.6 pct above last year

* Reported revenue declined 1.1 pct to 95.6 million stg (Q1 2013/14: 96.6 million stg) impacted by 3.5 million stg of currency translation effects

* Outlook for 2014/15 financial year remains positive given progress with new contracts, sentiment in core service lines and markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.