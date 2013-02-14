BRIEF-Synergy Health sees earnings within forecasts

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Synergy Health PLC : * Auto alert - Synergy Health Plc 9M revenue 264.7 million STG * Reported revenue for the nine months to 30 December 2012 increased by 13.9 percent to 264.7 million pounds * Outlook for 2014 and beyond is very healthy * In ast and hss we have more outsourcing bids underway than we have seen at

any time since 2007 * Focus is on retaining margin over the next two quarters, where revenues will

fall short of our original plan * Earnings to be within the range of market forecasts