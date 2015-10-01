FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says it will not fight Steris loss in district court
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says it will not fight Steris loss in district court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust enforcers will not appeal a court ruling which said U.S. medical technology provider Steris Corp could proceed with a merger with British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc , a Federal Trade Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

A federal court in Ohio refused last week to block the $1.9 billion deal. The FTC filed a lawsuit in May aimed at stopping the proposed transaction, saying it would hurt customers by eliminating likely future competition based on new sterilization techniques.

Reporting by Diane Bartz

