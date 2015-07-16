India's Biocon sets price band for clinical services arm Syngene's IPO

MUMBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd has set the price band for an initial public offering (IPO) of its clinical research services arm, Syngene International Ltd, at 240 rupees to 250 rupees a share, it said on Thursday.

Syngene’s IPO shall open for subscription on July 27 and close on July 29, Biocon said in a filing to exchanges.

Biocon said in April that it planned to sell 22 million shares and provide an overallotment option. ($1 = 62.9100 rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)