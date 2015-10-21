FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syngenta CEO to step down, CFO to be appointed interim leader
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 21, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Syngenta CEO to step down, CFO to be appointed interim leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Syngenta Chief Executive Officer Mike Mack has informed the Swiss company’s board of his intention to step down, Syngenta said. Mack will be leaving the company at the end of October 2015.

Chief Financial Officer John Ramsay is appointed CEO ad interim until the appointment of a new chief executive.

“I believe that this is an appropriate time for the company to benefit from the perspectives of a new leader,” Mack said, calling current market conditions challenging. “I wish John every success in his new role.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.