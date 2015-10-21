FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta shareholder lobby group welcomes management change
October 21, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Syngenta shareholder lobby group welcomes management change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A group of rebel Syngenta shareholders said on Wednesday it welcomed the news that Chief Executive Mike Mack was leaving the company, as the change at the top could benefit the Swiss company.

"We welcome the decision because it shows that somebody takes responsibility," said Folke Rauscher, managing director of a group calling itself the "Alliance of Critical Syngenta-Shareholders". here

“It opens up new perspectives in terms of exploiting all options to fully get Syngenta’s potential back,” Rauscher told Reuters. The group says it now has the support of more than 80 Syngenta shareholders since it was set up earlier this month.

Mack is stepping down as head of the Swiss agrochemicals group just two months after the company spurned a $47 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival Monsanto. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

