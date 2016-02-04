FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ChemChina to fund $43 bln Syngenta bid with recourse, non-recourse debt-LPC
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

ChemChina to fund $43 bln Syngenta bid with recourse, non-recourse debt-LPC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) plans for a mix of recourse and non-recourse loans to fund a $43 billion bid for Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta, Thomson Reuters LPC said on Thursday, citing banking sources familiar with the plans.

The specific breakdown of the funding package has yet to be decided, but about $30 billion would be taken at the ChemChina level on a recourse basis and the remaining $13 billion by Syngenta as non-recourse debt, or debt that is not guaranteed by the parent company, LPC added.

China CITIC Bank International, a unit of China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd, is seen leading the $30 billion recourse debt, while HSBC would lead the $13 billion non-recourse lending, LPC said.

ChemChina and HSBC declined to comment on the funding plan, while China CITIC Bank International didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti of LPC; Additional reporting by Carol Zhong, Yan Jiang and Chien Mi Wong in Hong Kong and Alasdair Reilly of LPC in London and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.