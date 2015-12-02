FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syngenta wins USDA regulatory approval for GMO corn trait
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Syngenta wins USDA regulatory approval for GMO corn trait

Tom Polansek

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG on Wednesday cleared one U.S. regulatory hurdle toward domestic marketing of corn seeds containing a trait that is genetically engineered to resist weed killers including glyphosate.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said it will no longer regulate the Syngenta Seeds corn trait known as MZHG0JG.

The USDA has previously reviewed and deregulated the same trait in other genetically modified corn plants, spokesman Andre Bell said. Syngenta “may freely move and plant this crop without APHIS permits or additional regulatory oversight from us,” he said.

Syngenta must still complete a consultation process about the corn trait with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a company spokesman said.

The trait is engineered to resist glyphosate and glufosinate, an herbicide combination that Syngenta says will expand options for farmers battling the growing problem of weed resistance. Critics say such a combination will fuel the problem.

Glyphosate is the active weed-killing ingredient found in Monsanto Co’s Roundup and other herbicides produced by farm chemical companies.

In March, the World Health Organization said glyphosate was “probably” linked to cancer. Monsanto, the world’s largest seed company, and others have said that scientific data do not support the findings. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.