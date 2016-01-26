FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capital Group cuts Syngenta stake to below 3 pct -Swiss exchange
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Capital Group cuts Syngenta stake to below 3 pct -Swiss exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Capital Group Companies has sold a 2 percent stake in Swiss agrichemical group Syngenta last week, Swiss exchange data showed on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles-based shareholder has reduced its share in the crop chemicals and seeds company to 2.97 percent, a notice by the SIX Swiss Exchange said, from a previous 4.99 percent Reuters Eikon data showed.

Traders said the sale might explain the recent pressure on Syngenta’s shares and could be due to a long-awaited Syngenta deal still not materialising.

“The supposed takeover of Syngenta seems to be developing into an endless story,” one trader said, asking not to be named.

Capital Group was not available for immediate comment.

Having spurned unwanted suitor Monsanto last year, Syngenta is under pressure from investors to boost its value even as agricultural markets deteriorate.

The Basel-based company has said it is in talks with ChemChina and other potential partners. (Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber, Writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.