A U.S. jury on Friday ordered Syngenta AG
to pay $217.7 million to more than 7,000 Kansas farmers
over its decision to commercialize a genetically modified strain
of corn before China approved importing it.
The verdict by a federal jury in Kansas City, Kansas, was
announced by lawyers for the farmers, who blamed the Swiss
company for causing catastrophic damage to them after Chinese
officials began refusing U.S. corn shipments in 2013.
Their case was the first to go to trial. Thousands of other
corn producers and traders also are seeking damages over China's
non-approval of the agrochemical giant's corn seeds for
importation.
Lawyers for the corn producers said in a statement that the
verdict was "only the beginning." They have claimed that damages
for farmers nationally totaled $5.77 billion, according to court
papers.
Syngenta said it will appeal the verdict, which included
only compensatory damages and no punitive damages.
"We are disappointed with today's verdict because it will
only serve to deny American farmers access to future
technologies even when they are fully approved in the U.S.,"
Syngenta said in a statement.
In 2010, Syngenta began selling in the United States a
strain of insect-resistant genetically modified corn called
Agrisure Viptera. It started selling a second strain called
Agrisure Duracade in 2013.
In their lawsuit, the Kansas corn farmers accused Syngenta
of negligently commercializing the corn seeds before obtaining
export approval in China, a major importer.
In 2013, Chinese officials detected Viptera in U.S. corn
shipments. The country began rejecting shipments containing
millions of metric tons of U.S. corn because they contained the
strain, which was unapproved for import, the farmers said.
Nearly 90 percent of corn in the United States, the world's
top grains producer, is now genetically engineered, according to
the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as farmers embrace
technology that helps kill weeds and fight pests.
The loss of the Chinese market caused U.S. corn prices to
plummet, leading to over $5 billion in losses for corn
producers, the farmers' lawyers said. China did not approve
Viptera until December 2014, while Duracade is still pending
approval.
Syngenta denied wronging. It said at the time that no
company had ever delayed launching a U.S. approved corn product
in the United States just because China had yet to approve its
import.
It also said the decline in sales to China was offset by
exports to other countries.
The case is In Re: Syngenta AG MIR 162 Corn Litigation, U.S.
District Court, District of Kansas, No. 14-md-02591.
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago)