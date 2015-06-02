FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KWS says to look at seed assets as part of any Syngenta deal
June 2, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

KWS says to look at seed assets as part of any Syngenta deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - KWS Saat, a German supplier of conventionally bred seeds, said it would look at selected seed assets if they were put on offer as part of a potential merger of rivals Monsanto and Syngenta .

“If the opportunity arises for KWS, we would consider it,” a spokesman for KWS told Reuters, adding that corn and vegetable assets in particular could be interesting.

Monsanto, the world’s largest seed company, said last month it plans to divest Syngenta’s seeds and genetic traits businesses as well as some chemistry assets to win regulatory approval for its proposed takeover of the Swiss rival, which Syngenta has rejected. (Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

