10 months ago
ChemChina has not offered concessions over Syngenta deal - EU
October 24, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

ChemChina has not offered concessions over Syngenta deal - EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS/ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned chemical company ChemChina has not offered concessions over its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the European Commission said on Monday.

The companies met with the EU antitrust authority a week ago in a bid to allay competition concerns about China's largest-ever foreign investment. They had until Oct. 21 to do so.

"No commitments," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email. This means either the Commission will clear the deal unconditionally or open a full investigation that could last as long as five months.

Syngenta said it would not comment. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Michael Shields in Zurich; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
