FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EU opens full probe into ChemChina's $43 bln acquisition of Syngenta
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 28, 2016 / 3:25 PM / 10 months ago

EU opens full probe into ChemChina's $43 bln acquisition of Syngenta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators on Friday opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticide and seed group Syngenta on concerns it may reduce competition.

The European Commission said the merger could harm competition in the crop protection markets and the supply of certain input chemicals.

"This deal would lead to the combination of a leading crop protection company with one of its main generic competitors. Therefore we need to carefully assess whether the proposed merger would lead to higher prices or a reduced choice for farmers," said Margrethe Vestager, EU Competition Commissioner.

The Commission will decide by March 15 whether to approve the deal. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.