By Anthony Esposito
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE
said on Tuesday it would condition its approval of ChemChina's
planned $43 billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides
and seeds group Syngenta AG.
If the deal were carried out as originally planned by the
firms, free competition would be placed at risk in certain
herbicide and fungicide markets, COFECE said.
The regulator said its approval would be conditioned on
Syngenta divesting five specific products, without naming them,
in order to avoid risks to competition.
The COFECE remarks appear to be at odds with a statement by
Syngenta on Monday, which indicated that COFECE approved the
proposed acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina.
"This represents a further step towards the closing of the
transaction, which is expected to take place in the second
quarter of 2017," Syngenta said in the statement.