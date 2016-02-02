FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ChemChina close to deal to buy Syngenta - Bloomberg
February 2, 2016

ChemChina close to deal to buy Syngenta - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is close to a deal to buy Swiss agricultural chemicals producer Syngenta AG for about 43.7 billion Swiss francs ($43 billion), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

ChemChina offered about 470 francs per share in cash to buy Syngenta and a deal could be announced as early as Wednesday, when the Swiss company reports earnings, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/20DQ4KP)

$1 = 1.0207 Swiss francs Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

