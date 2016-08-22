FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta says won't disclose details of CFIUS clearance, any mitigation measures not material to its business
August 22, 2016

Syngenta says won't disclose details of CFIUS clearance, any mitigation measures not material to its business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Syngenta on Monday was tightlipped on the agreement it has clinched with a U.S. national security panel to approve its blockbuster takeover by ChemChina but said any concessions it made to secure the go-ahead would not be significant.

"We are not disclosing the details of the agreement with CFIUS to respect the confidentiality of the process," a Syngenta spokesman said by email in response to a Reuters query. "Any mitigation measures are not material to Syngenta's business."

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) cleared ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said earlier, boosting chances that the largest foreign acquisition ever by a Chinese company will go through. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

