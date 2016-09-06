FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ChemChina extends public tender offers for Syngenta to Nov 8
September 6, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

ChemChina extends public tender offers for Syngenta to Nov 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - ChemChina on Tuesday extended by almost two months the deadline for Syngenta investors to tenders their shares as the Chinese company seeks to complete a $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group.

Investors in Basel-based Syngenta now have until Nov. 8 to tender shares unless this is further extended, ChemChina said in a statement. The previous deadline, which had already been extended, was Sept. 13.

"All of the other terms and conditions of the tender offers remain unchanged and ChemChina continues to expect to conclude the transaction by the end of the year," ChemChina said in a statement.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
