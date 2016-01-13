FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta looking at different tie-ups, too early to predict result -chairman
January 13, 2016

Syngenta looking at different tie-ups, too early to predict result -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Syngenta is in talks about a possible merger but must be discreet before any deal is completed, the Swiss agrichemicals group’s Chairman said on Wednesday.

Michel Demare said last month Syngenta was in talks with ChemChina, Monsanto and others.

When asked about the prospect of Syngenta possibly becoming a Chinese company, Demare said: “We are at a stage where we are looking at different combinations. I‘m just saying it’s one of them. Everybody has spoken to each other. I have said a few months ago that I believe within six months we will see some consolidation steps it is too early to say how all this will finish.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

