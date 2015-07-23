FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto renews efforts to woo Syngenta after Swiss firms's results
July 23, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Monsanto renews efforts to woo Syngenta after Swiss firms's results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASEL, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. seed company Monsanto on Thursday renewed its efforts to woo Syngenta AG after the Swiss agrochemicals maker reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

“Syngenta’s earnings announcement confirms it still does not have a long-term vision or plan that would create the same value as Monsanto’s very attractive 449 Swiss franc [per share] proposal,” Monsanto Chairman Hugh Grant said in an emailed statement following the Swiss firm’s results on Thursday.

Last week, Monsanto said it was far from going hostile for Syngenta, saying the U.S. firm was focused on trying to secure a negotiated deal.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
