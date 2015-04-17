FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta affirms full-year targets after first-quarter sales fall
April 17, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Syngenta affirms full-year targets after first-quarter sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the world’s largest maker of crop chemicals, on Friday maintained its full-year targets after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in first-quarter sales.

The Swiss firm posted sales of $4 billion for the first three months of the year, a 14 percent fall compared to last year and below the average forecast of $4.3 billion in a Reuters poll.

“We are maintaining our full year targets of sales broadly unchanged at constant exchange rates and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), after the impact of currencies, around the 2014 level” Chief Executive Mike Mack said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

