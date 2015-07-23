Syngenta posts H1 earnings above market view

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the world’s largest pesticides maker, posted better than expected earnings for the first half and highlighted the sales potential of new products under development, as it battles Monsanto’s $45 billion takeover proposal.

First half adjusted earnings per share declined 6 percent to $14.7, above the average estimate of $12.5 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales of $7.63 billion, down 10 percent from a year earlier but up 3 percent when adjusted for currency swings, also exceeded the market view.

It also announced an expanded development pipeline with peak sales potential of over $3.6 billion and confirmed its 2015 and 2018 targets.