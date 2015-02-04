FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta sees low oil price outweighing strong franc in 2016 - CFO
February 4, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Syngenta sees low oil price outweighing strong franc in 2016 - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Syngenta has hedged its exposure to the Swiss franc for this year and expects the benefits from lower oil prices to outweigh the negative impact of the Swiss currency’s appreciation in 2016, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

“The year-on-year impact from the Swiss franc (in 2015) is not that large,” John Ramsay told Reuters in an interview after Syngenta, the world’s largest maker of crop chemicals, reported 2014 financial results.

Ramsay said Syngenta was looking at its options for further lowering its cost base in Swiss francs but had no concrete plans beyond what it has already announced. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Paul Arnold)

