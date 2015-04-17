FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta CFO says expects North America recovery in Q2
April 17, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Syngenta CFO says expects North America recovery in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters) - Syngenta expects its North America business to recover in the second quarter after a harsh winter in the United States weighed on business in the first three months of the year, the Swiss firm’s finance chief told Reuters.

“We’re looking very much, as best we can tell, at a normal season so that will mean that we will get a recovery in the second quarter,” Chief Financial Officer John Ramsey said in an interview on Friday.

Earlier, the world’s largest maker of crop chemicals maintained its full-year targets after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in first quarter sales. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

