Syngenta drops 2020 sales target of $25 bln

BASEL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the world’s largest maker of crop chemicals, said on Wednesday it won’t meet a target of generating $25 billion in revenue from the sale of its products for eight key crops in 2020.

“We won’t get there by 2020,” chief executive Mike Mack told journalists during a news conference after the Basel-based firm published 2014 financial results.

“With five (of the eight crops) we are on track, the other three are a little bit stretched.” (Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by Maria Sheahan)