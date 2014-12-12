FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta expects China's approval soon for MIR 162 corn
December 12, 2014

Syngenta expects China's approval soon for MIR 162 corn

CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG, one of the world’s largest seed companies, expects to win Chinese government approval “in the near future” for imports of a type of genetically-modified corn that has been rejected by Beijing, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Syngenta will make an announcement when it receives official documentation of China’s approval of Agrisure Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, spokesman Paul Minehart said.

Global grain handlers Cargill Inc and Archer Daniels Midland, along with dozens of U.S. farmers, have sued Syngenta for selling MIR 162 corn without first obtaining import approval from China, a major buyer. They claim the seedmaker misled the farm industry about the timeline for approval. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)

