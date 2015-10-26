FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta gives response to disgruntled shareholder group
#Switzerland Market Report
October 26, 2015

Syngenta gives response to disgruntled shareholder group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Syngenta has responded to a series of complaints from a group of shareholders who have been pushing for change at the Swiss agricultural chemicals company.

Basel-based Syngenta is under pressure to boost shareholder returns after fending off a $47 billion takeover approach from U.S. seeds developer Monsanto in August.

A number of disgruntled Syngenta investors set up a group called the Alliance of Critical Syngenta Shareholders.

For the full reponse, click on:

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)

