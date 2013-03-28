FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta, Bayer propose plan on bee health
March 28, 2013 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Syngenta, Bayer propose plan on bee health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 28(Reuters) - Syngenta and Bayer , leading global producers of neonicotinoid pesticides blamed for a sharp fall in bee populations around the world, have proposed an action plan to help unlock a European Union stalemate on bee health.

The move comes after EU governments failed earlier this month to agree a ban on three widely used pesticides linked to the decline of honeybees, although the European Commission could force one through unless member states agree a compromise.

Syngenta and Bayer say the harmful effects on bees is unproven and that a ban would cost the EU economy billions.

“This comprehensive plan will bring valuable insights into the area of bee health, whereas a ban on neonicotinoids would simply close the door to understanding the problem,” Syngenta chief operating officer John Atkin said in a statement.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
