Syngenta names Univar exec Fyrwald as CEO from June 1
May 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Syngenta names Univar exec Fyrwald as CEO from June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta on Wednesday named J. Erik Fyrwald, chief executive of U.S. chemistry distribution company Univar Inc, as CEO from June 1. He succeeds John Ramsay, who has been ad interim CEO since November 2015.

Fyrwald spent 27 years at DuPont. In 2008, he was named head of Nalco, a provider of water treatment and oil and gas products and services. He became CEO of Univar in May 2012, Syngenta said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller

