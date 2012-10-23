Syngenta confident to reach record sales in 2012

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the world’s largest agrochemicals company, said on Tuesday it was confident it would reach record sales this year as the beginning of the planting season in Latin America looked very promising.

Asked whether the company could reach record sales for the full year, Chief Financial Officer John Ramsay said: “If the strength in the fourth quarter comes through, that will be the case. Yes, we are confident.”

Ramsay also said Syngenta was still looking for bolt-on buys. “That is part of our strategic agenda,” he said. Syngenta announced the acquisition of Belgian seed firm Devgen to boost its position in rice last month.